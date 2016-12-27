  • Connect with Us

Local news briefs: Changes coming to campsite reservation system

!Changes are coming to B.C.
  • Gold Country posted Dec 27, 2016 at 2:00 PM

Plus the victims of a car accident near Kamloops on December 15 are identified as Mavis and George Jmayoff of Lytton.

QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016

  • B.C. posted Dec 31, 2016 at 10:00 AM

How well do you know the news? Take our #BCNewsQuiz and see how you score

B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016

  • B.C.  updated Dec 30, 2016 at 6:16 PM

A list of the big stories in B.C. this year – from the Abbotsford stabbing to the Kinder Morgan pipeline approval and the Royal visit.

Traffic accident claims one life near Ashcroft

  • Ashcroft updated Dec 30, 2016 at 5:00 PM

The accident, involving two semi-trailers at the junction of Highway 1 and Cornwall Road, occurred just after noon on December 30.

Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.

  • B.C. updated Dec 30, 2016 at 11:28 AM

Preliminary numbers have them beating out 2015’s Oliver and Emma

Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter

  • Canada updated Dec 29, 2016 at 11:56 AM

Canadians prepare for New Year's Day polar bear swims coast to coast

  • updated Jan 1, 2017 at 2:12 AM

Canadians prepare for polar bear swims

Community Events, January 2017

