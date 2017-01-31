  • Connect with Us

Tourism numbers up across B.C. in 2016

!Tourism numbers were up across the province in 2016, as attendance figures at the Ashcroft visitor centre show. - Barbara Roden
  • British Columbia posted Jan 31, 2017 at 3:00 PM

The rise in tourism was reflected in record-setting numbers at the Ashcroft and Cache Creek visitor centres.

News

Record year for agriculture sales and profits.

  • Penticton updated Feb 3, 2017 at 8:40 PM

Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.

News

Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case

  • Cranbrook updated Feb 3, 2017 at 5:03 PM

A former couple from Bountiful, B.C. have been convicted of taking a 13-year-old girl out of the country to be married.

News

Province approves Revelstoke Adventure Park

  •  posted Feb 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM

The Revelstoke Adventure Park has been given the final stamp of approval by the BC Government.

News

NDP aims to increase B.C. carbon tax

  • Vancouver BC posted Feb 2, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Earlier, smaller increase with some proceeds spent on emission-reducing infrastructure, John Horgan promises

News

HandyDart users concerned about wait times and ride availability: seniors’ report

  • B.C. updated Feb 2, 2017 at 3:10 PM

Wait times and ride availability a problem for one-third of B.C. riders, according to the Office of the Seniors Advocate.

Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal Videos

World News

Trump travel order prompts federal scramble over report of revoked Nexus cards

  • updated Feb 3, 2017 at 8:11 PM

Trump order prompts Nexus card scramble

Community Events, February 2017

Add an Event