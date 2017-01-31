  • Connect with Us

Tourism numbers up across B.C. in 2016

!Tourism numbers were up across the province in 2016, as attendance figures at the Ashcroft visitor centre show. - Barbara Roden
  • British Columbia posted Jan 31, 2017 at 3:00 PM

The rise in tourism was reflected in record-setting numbers at the Ashcroft and Cache Creek visitor centres.

Rural air ambulance response lacking: ombudsman

  • Nanaimo BC updated Feb 1, 2017 at 1:41 PM

B.C. Forest Safety Ombudsman Roger Harris calls for more helicopter service after injured workers wait hours for rescue and treatment

Rockin' and Talkin' with the Clinton Seniors' Association

  • Clinton posted Jan 31, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Keeping resolutions and breaking bad habits takes time, so be patient.

Silver Alert warning system being sought for missing seniors

  • British Columbia posted Jan 31, 2017 at 3:00 PM

The alert would be similar to the Amber Alert system used when a child goes missing, and wouldbe used for seniors who wander off.

Art Exposed exhibit is seeking entries from regional artists

  • Thompson-Nicola posted Jan 31, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Whether you are a beginning artist or an established one, there's room for you at the Art Exposed Regional Exhibition in Kamloops.

Modern vehicles have no need for idling

  • British Columbia posted Jan 31, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Older cars needed to run for a few minutes in cold weather before hitting the road; but that's not necessary now.

Flight from Zurich to L.A. diverts to Iqaluit due to 'technical irregularity'

  • posted Feb 1, 2017 at 1:35 PM

Flight from Zurich to L.A. diverts to Iqaluit

