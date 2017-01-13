- Home
No rail cars in river after coal train derails near Ashcroft
Transportation Safety Board investigators assessing derailment of CP Rail train
Breaking News
CP derailment sends coal into Thompson River
Interior Health is advising residents in a 50 km stretch south of the derailment not to drink water from the river until tests are done
News
BC Liberals start 'real-time' donor reporting
Premier Christy Clark's promised disclosure shows the money rolling in as 2017 election approaches
News
Man shoots himself in Grand Forks hospital emergency room
The head of the BC Nurses' Union says he had walked through the ambulance bay and pulled out the gun
News
Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipeline benefits
Deal making with Trans Mountain not over despite this week's B.C. government approval
News
New rules for RCMP auxiliaries
A three-tiered approach is being introduced for volunteer officers
World News
Women's sex-harassment suit against RCMP certified as class action
Women's RCMP sex suit certified as class action
News
B.C. pays more than $600,000 for royal visit
News
VIDEO: Inside an avalanche, caught on video
News
Province green lights Kinder Morgan pipeline, reaches benefits deal
News
B.C.'s homeowner grant fix creates surprise winners
Our Town
Access to Canada's national parks is free in 2017
Opinion
I'm putting you first
News
Payday loan charges lowered
News
Ashcroft RCMP Detachment Police Report: Drive to conditions
News
Avoid these excuses for distracted driving and save money
News
BC Hydro offers new winter payment plan
Business
B.C. job growth confined to southwest
News
New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates
News
UPDATE: 1,100 teachers to be hired in interim staffing deal
News
RCMP tab for royal visit to B.C. tops $2 million
News
Power usage reaches all time high with B.C. cold snap
News
VIDEO: Gambling and drug addicts share similar brain activity: UBC study
News
Interior Savings offers $1 million in bursaries for eligible students
News
Buy Local! Buy Fresh! Thompson-Shuswap map a success
News
Local news briefs: Seedy Saturday is on its way
News
Bird counters spot 40 species during annual count
News
Ashcroft RCMP Detachment Police Report: Another theft at the CardLock
Opinion
Is there such a thing as too much Christmas music?
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
Community
Dancers take the stage for gala recital
Community
Festive winter gathering
Sports
World Junior Hockey coming to B.C.
Sports
Former Cache Creek resident very glad to be back curling
Entertainment
Theatre diary 2: Charge the blockhouse
Lifestyle
From The Centre: Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors
Business
Interior Savings certified to serve boomers and seniors