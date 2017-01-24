  • Connect with Us

TNRD Library System footnotes: Guard against identity theft

!The Ashcroft Library is offering a free course in protecting yourself from identity theft and fraud. - Stock photo
  • Thompson-Nicola posted Jan 24, 2017 at 3:00 PM

A free course at Ashcroft Library will help you keep yourself safe online.

B.C. religious leaders call on Canada to act against U.S. immigration ban

  • B.C. posted Jan 29, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Rabbis, priests and imams urge federal government to issue temporary visas to those stuck in U.S. ports of entry.

Premier defends her 'real time' reporting of pay-for-play donations

  • Central Okanagan updated Jan 27, 2017 at 3:45 PM

Christy Clark says a federal response to the same issue is "interesting" but her plan makes donations more transparent.

Health authority re-test Thompson River after CP train derailment

  • Ashcroft posted Jan 27, 2017 at 11:00 AM

A Do Not Consume notice is still in effect for a 50-kilometre stretch of the river near Ashcroft

UBC pulls ads from alt-right news outlet in U.S.

  • B.C. posted Jan 27, 2017 at 8:00 AM

University of Montreal also removes advertising from Breitbart News

Personal signs, bumper stickers exempt from B.C. election ad law: Supreme Court

  • B.C. posted Jan 26, 2017 at 12:00 PM

High court upholds B.C. election ad law that forces anyone sponsoring a political advertisement during a provincial election to register

About a dozen Quebec nurses suspended for stealing fentanyl over last decade

  • posted Jan 29, 2017 at 2:11 PM

Several Quebec nurses suspended for fentanyl theft

