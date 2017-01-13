  • Connect with Us

No rail cars in river after coal train derails near Ashcroft

  • Ashcroft posted Jan 13, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Transportation Safety Board investigators assessing derailment of CP Rail train

Breaking News

CP derailment sends coal into Thompson River

  • Ashcroft posted Jan 14, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Interior Health is advising residents in a 50 km stretch south of the derailment not to drink water from the river until tests are done

News

BC Liberals start 'real-time' donor reporting

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 13, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Premier Christy Clark's promised disclosure shows the money rolling in as 2017 election approaches

News

Man shoots himself in Grand Forks hospital emergency room

  • Grand Forks  updated Jan 13, 2017 at 3:39 PM

The head of the BC Nurses' Union says he had walked through the ambulance bay and pulled out the gun

News

Surrey, Langley in talks for Kinder Morgan pipeline benefits

  • B.C. posted Jan 13, 2017 at 12:00 PM

Deal making with Trans Mountain not over despite this week's B.C. government approval

News

New rules for RCMP auxiliaries

  • B.C.  updated Jan 12, 2017 at 12:55 PM

A three-tiered approach is being introduced for volunteer officers

Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal Videos

World News

Women's sex-harassment suit against RCMP certified as class action

  • posted Jan 16, 2017 at 9:11 AM

Women's RCMP sex suit certified as class action

Community Events, January 2017

Add an Event