Tourism numbers up across B.C. in 2016
The rise in tourism was reflected in record-setting numbers at the Ashcroft and Cache Creek visitor centres.
News
Record year for agriculture sales and profits.
Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.
News
Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case
A former couple from Bountiful, B.C. have been convicted of taking a 13-year-old girl out of the country to be married.
News
Province approves Revelstoke Adventure Park
The Revelstoke Adventure Park has been given the final stamp of approval by the BC Government.
News
NDP aims to increase B.C. carbon tax
Earlier, smaller increase with some proceeds spent on emission-reducing infrastructure, John Horgan promises
News
HandyDart users concerned about wait times and ride availability: seniors’ report
Wait times and ride availability a problem for one-third of B.C. riders, according to the Office of the Seniors Advocate.
World News
Trump travel order prompts federal scramble over report of revoked Nexus cards
Trump order prompts Nexus card scramble
News
BC caribou protection effort extended
News
Rural air ambulance response lacking: ombudsman
Community
Rockin' and Talkin' with the Clinton Seniors' Association
Community
Silver Alert warning system being sought for missing seniors
Our Town
Art Exposed exhibit is seeking entries from regional artists
Our Town
Modern vehicles have no need for idling
News
$5 million for aging BC SPCA shelters
News
Scholarship aimed at business students
News
Protect yourself from identity theft
News
School District No. 74 receives more teacher funding
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Clark’s ‘jobs plan’ spins faster
News
VIDEO: BC Muslim Association calls on police, Muslims to be vigilant after Quebec mosque shooting
News
B.C. religious leaders call on Canada to act against U.S. immigration ban
News
Premier defends her 'real time' reporting of pay-for-play donations
News
Health authority re-test Thompson River after CP train derailment
News
UBC pulls ads from alt-right news outlet in U.S.
News
Personal signs, bumper stickers exempt from B.C. election ad law: Supreme Court
News
One-third of B.C. residents to be immigrants by 2036
Business
B.C. considers business sales tax relief
News
B.C. sees 12 per cent international tourism increase in 2016
News
TNRD Library System footnotes: Guard against identity theft
Opinion
Knocking a legend
News
Overdose deaths in B.C. in 2016 set a grim new record
News
Local news briefs: Beautification Society looks for recognition for historic boarding school
Sports
World Junior Hockey coming to B.C.
Sports
Former Cache Creek resident very glad to be back curling
Entertainment
Theatre diary 2: Charge the blockhouse
Entertainment
Theatre diary part 1: Finding Mortimer
Lifestyle
From The Centre: Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors
Business
Interior Savings certified to serve boomers and seniors