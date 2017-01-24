- Home
TNRD Library System footnotes: Guard against identity theft
A free course at Ashcroft Library will help you keep yourself safe online.
News
B.C. religious leaders call on Canada to act against U.S. immigration ban
Rabbis, priests and imams urge federal government to issue temporary visas to those stuck in U.S. ports of entry.
News
Premier defends her 'real time' reporting of pay-for-play donations
Christy Clark says a federal response to the same issue is "interesting" but her plan makes donations more transparent.
News
Health authority re-test Thompson River after CP train derailment
A Do Not Consume notice is still in effect for a 50-kilometre stretch of the river near Ashcroft
News
UBC pulls ads from alt-right news outlet in U.S.
University of Montreal also removes advertising from Breitbart News
News
Personal signs, bumper stickers exempt from B.C. election ad law: Supreme Court
High court upholds B.C. election ad law that forces anyone sponsoring a political advertisement during a provincial election to register
World News
About a dozen Quebec nurses suspended for stealing fentanyl over last decade
Several Quebec nurses suspended for fentanyl theft
-
News
One-third of B.C. residents to be immigrants by 2036
-
Business
B.C. considers business sales tax relief
-
News
B.C. sees 12 per cent international tourism increase in 2016
-
News
VIDEO: $300 million needed for seniors' care in B.C. over next five years, says report
-
Our Town
Ashcroft man faces charges after vehicle theft in Cache Creek
-
Our Town
Golden Country: Past, Present, and Beyond: Ghosts of Walhachin part three
-
Community
United in Spirit: Looking for volunteers for the Bean Supper
-
Community
Striking a balance: Light up Clinton awards presented
-
Opinion
Knocking a legend
-
News
Overdose deaths in B.C. in 2016 set a grim new record
-
News
Death is a medical choice, but not for everyone
-
News
Premier trades expense claims for party salary
-
News
B.C.’s legal battle with teachers’ unions cost $2.6M
-
News
B.C. Liberals defend donation downpour
-
News
914 people die from drug overdoses in B.C. in 2016: coroner's report
-
News
New online registry lets renters screen landlords
-
News
New licence plates announced to showcase B.C. parks
-
News
B.C. health minister suggests increasing smoking age to 21
-
News
Local news briefs: Beautification Society looks for recognition for historic boarding school
-
News
Alzheimer's affects everyone
-
News
New report overturns old thinking on peanut allergies
-
News
The top ten businesses consumers complained about in 2016
-
Breaking News
No rail cars in river after coal train derails near Ashcroft
-
Opinion
I'm putting you first
-
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
-
Sports
World Junior Hockey coming to B.C.
-
Sports
Former Cache Creek resident very glad to be back curling
-
Entertainment
Theatre diary 2: Charge the blockhouse
-
Lifestyle
From The Centre: Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors
-
Business
Interior Savings certified to serve boomers and seniors