Tourism numbers up across B.C. in 2016

!Tourism numbers were up across the province in 2016, as attendance figures at the Ashcroft visitor centre show. - Barbara Roden
  • British Columbia posted Jan 31, 2017 at 3:00 PM

The rise in tourism was reflected in record-setting numbers at the Ashcroft and Cache Creek visitor centres.

Record year for agriculture sales and profits.

  • Penticton updated Feb 4, 2017 at 11:24 AM

Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.

Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case

  • Cranbrook updated Feb 3, 2017 at 5:03 PM

A former couple from Bountiful, B.C. have been convicted of taking a 13-year-old girl out of the country to be married.

Province approves Revelstoke Adventure Park

  •  posted Feb 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM

The Revelstoke Adventure Park has been given the final stamp of approval by the BC Government.

NDP aims to increase B.C. carbon tax

  • Vancouver BC posted Feb 2, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Earlier, smaller increase with some proceeds spent on emission-reducing infrastructure, John Horgan promises

HandyDart users concerned about wait times and ride availability: seniors’ report

  • B.C. updated Feb 2, 2017 at 3:10 PM

Wait times and ride availability a problem for one-third of B.C. riders, according to the Office of the Seniors Advocate.

Imam says speech that was re-tweeted by J.K. Rowling came from his heart

  • posted Feb 5, 2017 at 3:31 PM

Imam: message at funerals came from heart

