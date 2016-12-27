- Home
Local news briefs: Changes coming to campsite reservation system
Plus the victims of a car accident near Kamloops on December 15 are identified as Mavis and George Jmayoff of Lytton.
Our Town
QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016
How well do you know the news? Take our #BCNewsQuiz and see how you score
News
B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016
A list of the big stories in B.C. this year – from the Abbotsford stabbing to the Kinder Morgan pipeline approval and the Royal visit.
Breaking News
Traffic accident claims one life near Ashcroft
The accident, involving two semi-trailers at the junction of Highway 1 and Cornwall Road, occurred just after noon on December 30.
News
Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.
Preliminary numbers have them beating out 2015’s Oliver and Emma
News
Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter
World News
Canadians prepare for New Year's Day polar bear swims coast to coast
Canadians prepare for polar bear swims
-
News
Stuck gym lockers, job queries top 2016 list of reasons to not call 911
-
Business
Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
-
News
Carrie Fisher, best known for Star Wars role as Princess Leia, dies
-
Opinion
Is there such a thing as too much Christmas music?
-
News
BC Hydro downgrades smart meter savings
-
News
Resolve not to fall victim to a scam in 2017
-
News
Admission fees to stay the same at Historic Hat Creek
-
News
George Michael dead at age 53
-
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
-
News
In Christmas message, Trudeau pays tribute to those who helped wildfire victims
-
News
The mysterious 560-km trek of Pharfalla the cat
-
News
Invasive mussels getting through US inspections
-
Community
Dancers take the stage for gala recital
-
Community
Festive winter gathering
-
News
Keep thieves out of your home at Christmas
-
News
Cold snap contributes to deaths
-
News
Government offers financial help to first-time homebuyers
-
News
Local news briefs: Province prmises $60 million to fix 10 Mile Slide site
-
News
Ashcroft RCMP Detachment Police Report: Attempted theft of pick-up truck
-
News
Former MLA Ben Stewart returning from Asia
-
News
Thousands of animals rescued in B.C.
-
News
ICBC rates to go up by 4.9 per cent
-
News
128 more illicit drug deaths in B.C. in November, 755 deaths this year
-
News
New ICBC tool will fight insurance fraud
-
Sports
World Junior Hockey coming to B.C.
-
Sports
Former Cache Creek resident very glad to be back curling
-
Opinion
Rural dividend fund supports local communities
-
Entertainment
Theatre diary 2: Charge the blockhouse
-
Lifestyle
From The Centre: Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors
-
Business
Interior Savings certified to serve boomers and seniors