Local news briefs: Beautification Society looks for recognition for historic boarding school

!The first of the new batch of Stop of Interest signs was unveiled in Golden in November 2016. The Cache Creek Beautification Society hopes the site of the historic Cache Creek Boarding School will be recognized by the program. - Ministry of Transportation
  • Cache Creek posted Jan 17, 2017 at 2:00 PM

The Cache Creek Beautification has received support from School District No. 74 and the Village of Cache Creek.

