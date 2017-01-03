  • Connect with Us

!Student Kaitlyn Schrauwen was the 1,000th student to receive an Interios Savings Credit Union bursary, and received an addition $1,000. - Interior Savings Credit Union

Interior Savings offers $1 million in bursaries for eligible students

  •  posted Jan 3, 2017 at 2:00 PM

The Million Dollar Bursary Program, now in its fourth year, is looking to award all $1 million in 2017.

News

New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates

  • B.C. updated Jan 7, 2017 at 9:57 AM

Despite lower maximum charge on borrowing, groups say rolling over loans and lack of education still a concern

Business

Lumber trade 'injury' claim upheld by U.S.

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 6, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Softwood lumber dispute escalates as president-elect Donald Trump begins actions to protect American jobs

News

UPDATE: 1,100 teachers to be hired in interim staffing deal

  • B.C.  updated Jan 5, 2017 at 5:51 PM

NDP's Rob Fleming says Christy Clark government has a long way to go, thousands of classes don't even meet current class size rules

News

RCMP tab for royal visit to B.C. tops $2 million

  • B.C.  updated Jan 5, 2017 at 5:54 AM

Federal and provincial governments have yet to release final costs.

News

Power usage reaches all time high with B.C. cold snap

  • B.C. posted Jan 4, 2017 at 1:00 PM

BC Hydro expects demand to remain high as long as mercury stays below zero

World News

Border agency weighed torture risk before allowing Chinese official's testimony

  • posted Jan 9, 2017 at 2:09 PM

Torture risk weighed in refugee case

