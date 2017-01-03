- Home
Interior Savings offers $1 million in bursaries for eligible students
The Million Dollar Bursary Program, now in its fourth year, is looking to award all $1 million in 2017.
News
New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates
Despite lower maximum charge on borrowing, groups say rolling over loans and lack of education still a concern
Business
Lumber trade 'injury' claim upheld by U.S.
Softwood lumber dispute escalates as president-elect Donald Trump begins actions to protect American jobs
News
UPDATE: 1,100 teachers to be hired in interim staffing deal
NDP's Rob Fleming says Christy Clark government has a long way to go, thousands of classes don't even meet current class size rules
News
RCMP tab for royal visit to B.C. tops $2 million
Federal and provincial governments have yet to release final costs.
News
Power usage reaches all time high with B.C. cold snap
BC Hydro expects demand to remain high as long as mercury stays below zero
World News
Border agency weighed torture risk before allowing Chinese official's testimony
Torture risk weighed in refugee case
-
News
VIDEO: Gambling and drug addicts share similar brain activity: UBC study
-
Our Town
Property assessments are up across most of the region
-
Our Town
Clinton looks to develop mentorship plan for local businesses
-
News
Buy Local! Buy Fresh! Thompson-Shuswap map a success
-
News
Local news briefs: Seedy Saturday is on its way
-
News
Bird counters spot 40 species during annual count
-
News
Ashcroft RCMP Detachment Police Report: Another theft at the CardLock
-
News
Increased fees will eat up federal tax savings
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Here’s to a year of working forests
-
News
New year, new camping reservation system in B.C.
-
News
B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016
-
News
Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.
-
News
Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter
-
News
Stuck gym lockers, job queries top 2016 list of reasons to not call 911
-
News
Carrie Fisher, best known for Star Wars role as Princess Leia, dies
-
News
Local news briefs: Changes coming to campsite reservation system
-
Opinion
Is there such a thing as too much Christmas music?
-
News
BC Hydro downgrades smart meter savings
-
News
Resolve not to fall victim to a scam in 2017
-
News
Admission fees to stay the same at Historic Hat Creek
-
News
George Michael dead at age 53
-
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
-
Community
Dancers take the stage for gala recital
-
Community
Festive winter gathering
-
News
Keep thieves out of your home at Christmas
-
Sports
World Junior Hockey coming to B.C.
-
Sports
Former Cache Creek resident very glad to be back curling
-
Entertainment
Theatre diary 2: Charge the blockhouse
-
Lifestyle
From The Centre: Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors
-
Business
Interior Savings certified to serve boomers and seniors