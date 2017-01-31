- Home
Tourism numbers up across B.C. in 2016
The rise in tourism was reflected in record-setting numbers at the Ashcroft and Cache Creek visitor centres.
Rural air ambulance response lacking: ombudsman
B.C. Forest Safety Ombudsman Roger Harris calls for more helicopter service after injured workers wait hours for rescue and treatment
Rockin' and Talkin' with the Clinton Seniors' Association
Keeping resolutions and breaking bad habits takes time, so be patient.
Silver Alert warning system being sought for missing seniors
The alert would be similar to the Amber Alert system used when a child goes missing, and wouldbe used for seniors who wander off.
Art Exposed exhibit is seeking entries from regional artists
Whether you are a beginning artist or an established one, there's room for you at the Art Exposed Regional Exhibition in Kamloops.
Modern vehicles have no need for idling
Older cars needed to run for a few minutes in cold weather before hitting the road; but that's not necessary now.
Flight from Zurich to L.A. diverts to Iqaluit due to 'technical irregularity'
